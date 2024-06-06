Marble factory owners end protest after talks

Mohmand - The marble factories’ owners announced the end of their five-day protest sit-in on Wednesday after successful negotiations with the district administration. Assistant Commissioner Upper Mohmand Sajjad Hussain Afridi, accompanied by police, met with the factory owners at Durba-kher area of Halimzai tehsil.

Afridi conveyed the message of DC Mohmand Dr. Ehtisham, stating that the district administration and local police would prioritize peace and security. He assured the factory owners that issues such as the Rs 300 to 2000 per ton tax on marble and high electricity bills would be addressed. Afridi emphasized that patrol parties would be deployed to protect the marble factories, with security personnel posted at entry and exit routes.

The district administration expressed understanding of the factory owners’ concerns and assured them of full support. Sajjad Hussain noted that higher authorities would be informed about the owners’ concerns regarding heavy taxes and electricity bills. He also assured that the issue of threatening calls would be fully investigated.

The factory owners thanked the district administration and announced the reopening of all factories. The protest began after unknown gunmen set fire to a marble factory in Sangar area of Halimzai tehsil following a threatening call for extortion. A police check post in the same area was also attacked with hand grenades, injuring a police sepoy.

The factory owners demanded government action for safety and protection, as well as a reduction in high electricity bills and other taxes.