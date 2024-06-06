Thursday, June 06, 2024
NA summoned to meet today

NA summoned to meet today
June 06, 2024
ISLAMABAD    -    President Asif Ali Zardari yesterday summoned the National Assembly session to meet today. This session will be converted to the budget session and the date for presenting the finance bill 2024-25 will be decided in it. The parliamentary leaders of ruling parties will hold a meeting to decide the day for the presentation of the federal budget 2024-25. There is a proposal to present the finance bill 2024-25 on 10th June or by the end of next week, background discussion with parliamentary leaders revealed. The parliamentary leaders of ruling parties will also discuss with the Speaker National Assembly as how many days the session will continue.  There are proposals to take a break during Eid-ul-Azha for a week and continue the debate over the federal budget. With the consultation of parliamentary leaders, the concerned officials will move a summary to the National Assembly secretariat to summon the National Assembly budget session. The upcoming national assembly session will continue for a month and it may be presented two days before the presentation of the finance bill 2024-25. The opposition has already declared to strongly oppose the budgetary proposals presented by the government in the upcoming budget.

