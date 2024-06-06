Nepra allows one-time power bills instalment a year

ISLAMABAD - Further screwing the electricity consumers, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has restricted the instalment of the bills to just one time during one year, while officially allowed the power distribution companies to levy 14 per cent interest on the instalment.

In a fresh amendment in the consumer service manual (CSM) 2021, NEPRA has withdrawn the flexibility available to consumers in the instalment of bills and restricted it to only one time during one fiscal year. NEPRA had conducted public hearing on the CSM on December 19, 2023.

The Authority has approved amendment in Consumer Service Manual (CSM) - 2021 in accordance with the provisions of NEPRA Act and other enabling rules and regulations regarding extension of due date for payment and instalments of electricity bills: According to the amended CSM, “if the request for instalment of the current month’s bill is made then there shall be no markup or LPS if first instalment is paid within the due date. The remaining instalments shall be paid with markup @ 14% (per annum) on pro-rata basis. This facility of instalment shall be allowed only one time in any financial year.

The request for extension in due date for payment of bill shall be made before the due date. The DISCO shall generate computerized bills upon allowing installments and extensions in due date. All DISCOs including K-Electric are directed to implement the above amendment(s) in letter and spirit with immediate effects.

Furthermore, the revised Consumer Service Manual requires all electricity companies, including K-Electric, to issue computerized bills for consumers opting for instalments. This measure aims to ensure transparency and eliminate potential discrepancies.

Under the new regulations introduced by the regulator, the financial burden of the electricity consumers has been further enhanced by restricting the instalment options for electricity bills.

The new amendments in CSM will have a significant impact on the poor electricity consumers who rely on instalment plans of the power distribution companies to manage the inflated electricity bills.

Earlier, the electricity consumers enjoyed greater flexibility in paying their bills through instalments. However, under the revised Consumer Service Manual, they will now be allowed to pay their bills in instalments only once a year. Any remaining balance after the first instalment will incur a 14% interest markup.