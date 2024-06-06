Pakistan set to be elected a non-permanent UN Security Council member

The United Nations General Assembly in its Thursday session will elect five new non-permanent members of the , including Pakistan.

The newly elected members will serve for a two-year term from Jan 1, 2025, to Dec 31, 2026.

They will replace Japan, Ecuador, Malta, Mozambique and Switzerland, whose terms will expire on Dec 31 this year.

Pakistan has received the endorsement of the 53-member Asian Group. This will be Pakistan's eighth term serving on the UN .

The consists of 15 countries, including five permanent members and ten non-permanent members.