Thursday, June 06, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Pakistan set to be elected a non-permanent UN Security Council member

Pakistan set to be elected a non-permanent UN Security Council member
Web Desk
12:49 PM | June 06, 2024
National

The United Nations General Assembly in its Thursday session will elect five new non-permanent members of the Security Council, including Pakistan.

The newly elected members will serve for a two-year term from Jan 1, 2025, to Dec 31, 2026.

They will replace Japan, Ecuador, Malta, Mozambique and Switzerland, whose terms will expire on Dec 31 this year.

Pakistan has received the endorsement of the 53-member Asian Group. This will be Pakistan's eighth term serving on the UN Security Council.

The Security Council consists of 15 countries, including five permanent members and ten non-permanent members.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1717653238.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024