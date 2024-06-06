Pakistan set to launch ICC T20 World Cup 2024 campaign today

LAHORE - Babar Azam will be hoping for success as he captains Pakistan in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, which kicked off on June 1 in the United States and Caribbean. The 2009 champions will start their journey today against hosts the United States at the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium in Dallas, with the first ball bowled at 10:30 am local time (8:30 pm Pakistan time). Pakistan’s schedule includes a highly anticipated match against traditional rivals India on June 9 in New York, followed by a game against Canada at the same venue on June 11. Their final first-round match is against Ireland on June 16 in Florida. Should Pakistan advance to the Super-Eight stage, their matches will be held in Antigua and Barbados from June 19 to 23. Reflecting on past performances, Babar Azam led Pakistan to five consecutive wins in the 2021 T20 World Cup before narrowly losing to Australia in the semi-finals. In the 2022 final, Pakistan fell to England despite a promising start. Key players from the 2022 squad, including Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, and Mohammad Rizwan, return, alongside seasoned cricketers Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim. Newcomers such as Abrar Ahmed and Saim Ayub will also make their T20 World Cup debut. Imad Wasim will miss today’s match due to a rib injury but is expected to be fit for the clash against India on June 9. Babar Azam shared his aspirations and the significance of leading Pakistan in this tournament: “I still remember Pakistan’s 2009 victory at Lord’s, which inspired me greatly. Being part of the team that won the ICC Champions Trophy in 2017 was a proud moment. My goal now is to win the T20 World Cup and bring joy to our passionate fans who have always supported us.” He emphasized the team’s readiness and the challenging nature of the tournament: “We are confident and have worked hard. The tournament will be exciting and testing, with all 20 teams believing they can win. We respect our opponents and are prepared to face new conditions and unfamiliar teams in the USA.” Pakistan boasts a commendable record in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, having won the 2009 event, reached the finals in 2007 and 2022, and made it to the semi-finals in 2010, 2012, and 2021.

With 28 wins in 47 matches, Pakistan’s success rate of 60.63% is among the best, surpassed only by India, South Africa, and Australia.

As Babar Azam and his squad prepare for their opening match, the focus is on executing their plans and adapting to the challenges of the tournament. The team’s journey in the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is set to be an exciting chapter in Pakistan’s cricketing history.

SQUAD

Babar Azam (capt), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, M Abbas Afridi, M Amir, M Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan.