Pakistan team downs Uzbekistan in CAVA U-18 Volleyball C’ship

LAHORE - Pakistan junior volleyball team continued their impressive performance in the CAVA U-18 Volleyball Championship by defeating Uzbekistan in straight sets 3-0, with scores of 25-17, 25-23, and 25-22. Key players Muhtad Ali Shah, Talal Ahmed, and Khizar Hayat showcased exceptional skills and were instrumental in securing the victory. The team is led by Team Manager Khalid Waqar, Treasurer of Pakistan Volleyball Federation, along with Head Coach Saeed Ahmed Khan, Assistant Coach Muhammad Akram, and Analyst Muhammad Suleman. The next challenge for Pakistan team is against Iran at 12:00 PM. Meanwhile, Pakistan senior men’s volleyball team is set to face Vietnam in the quarterfinals of the AVC Challenger Cup 2024 today (Thursday) at 6:30 PM. This marks a significant milestone as, for the first time in Pakistan’s history, three international teams are competing abroad simultaneously.