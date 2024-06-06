The March on Washington, held on August 28, 1963, was a pivotal moment in the civil rights movement, drawing over 250,000 demonstrators to demand equal rights and an end to racial segregation. Reverend Martin Luther King Jr.’s iconic “I Have a Dream” speech echoed across the National Mall, inspiring generations to strive for racial equality. Its significance endures in the present, serving as a beacon of hope and a reminder of the ongoing struggle for social justice and equality. The march paved the way for legislative milestones like the Civil Rights Act of 1964, yet its call for racial harmony remains pertinent in today’s fight against systemic racism and discrimination.