Thursday, June 06, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Past in Perspective

“In the end, we will remember not the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends.” –Martin Luther King Jr.

Past in Perspective
June 06, 2024
Newspaper, Opinions, Past in Perspective

The March on Washington, held on August 28, 1963, was a pivotal moment in the civil rights movement, drawing over 250,000 demonstrators to demand equal rights and an end to racial segregation. Reverend Martin Luther King Jr.’s iconic “I Have a Dream” speech echoed across the National Mall, inspiring generations to strive for racial equality. Its significance endures in the present, serving as a beacon of hope and a reminder of the ongoing struggle for social justice and equality. The march paved the way for legislative milestones like the Civil Rights Act of 1964, yet its call for racial harmony remains pertinent in today’s fight against systemic racism and discrimination.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1717558380.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024