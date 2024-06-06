PEF disburses monthly dues to 7,000 partner schools

LAHORE - The Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) has released the monthly dues for May 2024 to its partner schools, totaling Rs 1.60 billion. The payment was released to over 7,000 schools, affiliated with the Foundation Assisted School Program, Education Voucher Scheme, and New School Program. According to a spokesperson, all payments due up to May 31, 2024, had been made to the partner schools, ensuring timely support for the continued provision of quality education.

The payments had been disbursed directly into the bank accounts of the PEF partners, ensuring a seamless and efficient process.

This disbursement demonstrates the PEF’s commitment to supporting its partner schools and underscores the organisation’s dedication to improving access to education in the province.