Thursday, June 06, 2024
PHC moved against appointment of KP Ombudsman

Our Staff Reporter
June 06, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar   -   The Peshawar High Court (PHC) issued notices to the provincial government regarding a writ petition challenging the appointment of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ombudsman.

A two-member PHC bench, consisting of Justice SM Attique Shah and Justice Shakeel Ahmad, heard the petition. The petitioner, Advocate Ali Azeem, argued that Jamaluddin Shah was appointed as the provincial ombudsman in July 2021. He pointed out that according to the rules, the ombudsman is to serve a three-year term or until reaching the age of 62.

The petitioner noted that the current ombudsman turned 62 in 2023. He highlighted that the Provincial Ombudsman Act, 2010, was amended in 2022 to extend the term but argued that this amendment should not apply retroactively to those appointed before the amendment.

He claimed that the ombudsman has been unlawfully holding office since January 23, 2023, and mentioned that a letter to the chief minister regarding this issue had not prompted any action. The petitioner urged the court to initiate departmental action against the ombudsman and to stop him from continuing in office unlawfully.

The court has directed the respondents, i.e., the provincial government, secretary law, and secretary finance, to submit their replies to the petition.

Our Staff Reporter

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1717653238.jpg

