Thursday, June 06, 2024
Police foil heroin smuggling  attempt in Jamrud

APP
June 06, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR   -   Jamrud police, district Khyber, on Wednesday foiled a bid to smuggle 2.05kg of heroin from district Khyber and arrested a drug peddler while recovering Rs 200,000 cash.

According to district police, on the orders of DPO Khyber Salim Abbas, SHO Jamrud Adnan Afridi along with Assistant Incharge Takhta Beg Bakht Munir set up a special check post on Shoks Bara Road area. During the search of a vehicle, they recovered 2.05kg of heroin and Rs 200,000 cash from a drug peddler Sajid, resident of Ghandi, and transferred him to the police station. In another action, Assistant In-charge of Factories Wazir Dhand Bihar Gul arrested the notorious token seller Azad Khan near Ghariza Bridge. The accused admitted his involvement in the heinous crime and disclosed names of his other associates who were involved in the crime.

The police have initiated an operation for the arrest of the other accused.

