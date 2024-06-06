Police nab 11 drug peddlers, 8 proclaimed offenders

ISLAMABAD - Following the special directives of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the Islamabad Police has launched a special “Nasha Ab Nahi” movement to eradicate narcotics and keep the youngsters safe from the curse of drugs, a public relations officers said on Wednesday. He said that, during the last 24 hours, the Islamabad Police apprehended 11 drug peddlers from different areas of the city and recovered a huge cache of drugs from their possession. Following these directions, the Secretariat police team arrested an accused namely Ahmed Bilal and recovered 127 gram heroin from his possession. The Kohsar police team arrested two accused namely Shah Muhammad and Soban Ahmed and recovered 477 gram heroin from their possession. Similarly, the Margalla police team arrested an accused namely Shahbaz and recovered 60 bottles of wine from his possession. The Karachi Company police team arrested an accused namely Saif Ullah and recovered 103 gram ice from his possession. Likewise, the Tarnol police team arrested an accused namely Qasir Abbas and recovered 530 gram heroin from his possession. The Golra police team arrested a lady accused Iqra Bibi and recovered 531 gram heroin from his possession. Moreover, the Sumbal police team arrested an accused namely Muhammad Islam and recovered 1,250 gram hashish from his possession. The Industrial Area police team arrested an accused namely Waqas and recovered 30 bottles of wine from his possession. Further-more, the Sabzi Mandi police team arrested an accused namely Asif Hussain and recovered 120 gram heroin from his possession. The Khanna police team arrested an accused namely Shahid Masih and recovered 356 gram heroin and 635 gram ice from his possession. Cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. The DIG Operations Islamabad Syed Ali Raza said that the Islamabad Police is conducting targeted operations on a daily basis to eliminate the scourge of drugs from the city. He further emphasized that “Nasha Ab Nahi” is not just a campaign but a movement aimed at eradicating drugs from society and rooting out drug dealers. Citizens are urged to report any suspicious individual or activity related to narcotics through the emergency helpline “Pucar-15” or via “ICT-15” app.

Also, police have arrested 8 absconders, proclaimed offenders and target offenders involved in heinous crime during the last 24 hour, the spokesman said. He said that, following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi the special tasks were assigned to all senior police officials to ensure the arrest of proclaimed offenders and absconders involved in heinous crimes. During the crackdown, the Islamabad Capital police teams have arrested eight absconders, proclaimed offenders and target offenders involved in heinous crime during the last 24 hours. DIG Islamabad Syed Ali Raza said that the Islamabad Capital Police is taking all possible steps to eradicate the crime from the city and those involved in heinous crimes and illegal activities will be dealt with iron hands. Safety to the lives and property of the citizens is the foremost priority of Islamabad Capital Police, he added.