President for building ‘technology highways’ in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - President Asif Ali Zardari has emphasised the need for building technology highways in the country by enhancing students’ access to IT infrastructure, strengthening educational programmes, and equipping them with modern skills to help them fully benefit from the knowledge economy.

He said that providing laptops to students would increase their access to education, bridge the digital divide, and equip them with technology skills to help them compete in the national and international job markets.

The President expressed these views while talking to Professor Dr Niaz Ahmad Akhtar, Vice Chancellor of Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) Islamabad, who called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr here Wednesday.

The Vice Chancellor of QAU briefed the President about the role of QAU in providing quality education, its educational programmes, and other administrative affairs of the University.

Talking to the Vice Chancellor, the President said that Pakistan was blessed with abundant human resources, which needed to be converted into strength by imparting the latest education and skills to them. He highlighted that Pakistan needed to train and educate its human resources, which could be exported to foreign countries facing a shortage of trained professionals to help Pakistan earn foreign exchange.

The President stated that universities were pivotal in producing skilled professionals, who could fulfil local and international market needs. He remarked that Pakistan needed to focus on producing more professionals such as doctors, engineers, nurses, and teachers.

During the meeting, the Vice Chancellor informed that QAU was one of the top-ranking universities in Pakistan and was at 315th position in global rankings. He apprised that the QAU was focusing on research that could have a positive impact on society, adding that digitalization was the top priority of the University.

The President urged the need to further improve the quality of education, besides focusing on the character-building of students. He said that top position holders of QAU should be given Presidential Awards with cash to encourage students in their studies.

The President appreciated the role of QAU in Pakistan’s academic sector and assured the Vice Chancellor of his support in getting the financial issues of the University addressed by taking it up at the appropriate forum.