Thursday, June 06, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

President for strengthening Pak-Jordan bilateral ties

President for strengthening Pak-Jordan bilateral ties
Staff Reporter
June 06, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD    -   President Asif Ali Zardari Wednesday said that Pakistan and Jordan enjoyed close cordial relations as he stressed upon further strengthening of the bilateral ties between the two nations. The president expressed these views during a meeting with Ambassador of Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to Pakistan, Dr Maen Khreasat who called on him at the Aiwan-e-Sadr. The Jordanian envoy invited the president to a conference being held in Jordan on human relief activities in Gaza on June 11. The president assured him of Pakistan’s participation in the scheduled conference. The ambassador apprised the president that Jordan had signed MoU with Akhuwat Foundation for provision of relief assistance in Palestine. President Zardari lauded Jordan for its efforts to provide relief in Palestine. The ambassador also conveyed a felicitation message from the Jordanian King to the President Zardari on assuming his office.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1717558380.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024