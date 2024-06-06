PRIME, QAU sign MoU to strengthen policy linkages

ISLAMABAD - The Policy Research Institute of Market Economy (PRIME), Pakistan’s leading economic think tank, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the prestigious School of Economics at Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU). This partnership aims to bridge the gap between academia and policy research, enriching the intellectual development of students, particularly in economic policy. The MoU establishes a collaborative framework where PRIME will facilitate seminars, internships, and mentorship programs to educate and build capacity among QAU students and faculty. Both institutions will contribute resources, with PRIME providing experts and QAU offering logistical support for events. PRIME will also host quarterly policy seminars featuring QAU faculty research. This partnership represents a significant step forward in advancing policy education and fostering collaboration among future public policy leaders. It signifies a shared commitment between PRIME and QAU to elevate the standards of economic policy discourse and contribute to the socio-economic development of Pakistan. At the ceremony, the Executive Director of PRIME, Dr. Ali Salman, expressed confidence in its potential positive impact on society. Similarly, Dr. Tariq Majeed, Head of the Economics Department at Quaid-e-Azam University, expressed satisfaction that the collaboration will nurture the next generation of policy leaders.

RIPHAH, NAVTTC sign to provide vocational training to youth

An agreement was signed between RIPHAH and National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) at the NAVTTC Headquarters in Islamabad for vocational training of youth. IIMCT/ Riphah International University was represented by Mr. Ahmed Nauman Anees, CEO/ Project Director, Riphah ExcelTech Institute and Group Director of Human Development Services and Strategy, while the Director General/Chairperson of Planning and Development signed on behalf of NAVTTC. This agreement marks the largest collaboration regarding vocational training in recent memory. The project is funded by the Prime Minister of Pakistan’s Office and is part of the prestigious SFIC forum at the national level. This collaboration aligns with Chancellor, Hassan Muhammad Khan’s vision of bridging the gap between industry and academia by transferring essential skills to the youth. The agreement aims to empower Pakistani youth with the necessary tools to become proficient professionals through hands-on skills acquisition locally and globally.

The project focuses on various aspects of Allied Health Sciences and is designed to equip teams and faculty with substantial practical experience, turning them into vocational training experts.

The ongoing mission is to equip Pakistani youth with 21st-century skills, aiming not only to contribute locally but also to export trained manpower overseas, thus bringing in precious foreign exchange to the nation.

As part of this initiative, a comprehensive, well-equipped micro-credentialing Academy is also being established. The Institute will be run by top industry experts and academicians with foreign exposure.

RIPHAH International University is known for consistently working for the development of Pakistani Youth in terms of knowledge and skills development.