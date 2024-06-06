PSX stays bearish, losses 447 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Wednesday, losing 447.22 points, a negative change of 0.60 percent, closing at 74,219.44 points against 74,666.66 points the previous day. A total of 348,549,582 shares valuing Rs16.389 billion were traded during the day as compared to 414,479,234 shares valuing Rs18.311 billion the previous day. As many as 441 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 127 of them recorded gains and 246 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 68 companies remained unchanged. The top three trading companies were K-Electric Limited with 25,285,416 shares at Rs4.86 per share, Amtex Limited with 23,587,783 shares at Rs3.56 per share and WorldCall Telecom with 16,062,912 shares at Rs1.32 per share. Excide Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs39.93 per share price, closing at Rs539.06, whereas the runner-up was Sazgar Engineering Works Limited with a Rs27.95 rise in its per share price to Rs840.21. Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs115.03 per share closing at Rs18,350.00, followed by Hallmark Company Limited with a Rs31.74 decline to close at Rs420.14.