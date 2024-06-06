PTI leader Aliya Hamza rearrested moments after release from Sargodha jail

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader was rearrested moments after being released from Sargodha jail on Thursday.

The PTI leader was released from Sargodha jail after her bail was confirmed by the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) yesterday in connection with May 9 cases.

She was rearrested by the Gujranwala police after her release from Sargodha jail.

Police said that the PTI leader was wanted by the Gujranwala Cantonment Police in connection with a May 9 case.

A day earlier, another PTI leader Sanam Javed was arrested again outside Sargodha Jail in the same case moments after her release.