Friday, June 07, 2024
PTI leader Aliya Hamza rearrested moments after release from Sargodha jail

PTI leader Aliya Hamza rearrested moments after release from Sargodha jail
Web Desk
11:59 PM | June 06, 2024
National

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aliya Hamza was rearrested moments after being released from Sargodha jail on Thursday.

The PTI leader was released from Sargodha jail after her bail was confirmed by the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) yesterday in connection with May 9 cases.

She was rearrested by the Gujranwala police after her release from Sargodha jail.

Police said that the PTI leader was wanted by the Gujranwala Cantonment Police in connection with a May 9 case.

A day earlier, another PTI leader Sanam Javed was arrested again outside Sargodha Jail in the same case moments after her release.

