PTI to introduce party’s new digital media policy

ISLAMABAD - Apparently after feeling heat of the Federal Investigation Agency’s ongoing probe on the alleged misuse of incarcerated former prime minister Imran Khan’s X handle to disseminate a provocative video, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday announced to introduce a new digital media policy of the party.

“I, along with other party leadership, will meet Imran Khan (today). We are going to devise a policy on how to manage the social media of the party and this item is on the top of the agenda,” said PTI Information Secretary Raoof Hasan while talking to a private TV channel. Last month, the FIA Islamabad’s Cybercrime Reporting Centre (CCRC) had opened an inquiry after a video was shared on X handle of PTI chief Khan comparing the current political situation to the fall of Dhaka.

Along with the video, the X post urged that “every Pakistani should study” the Hamoodur Rahman Commission Report to know the actual reasons behind the disintegration of Pakistan into two parts in 1971. The video tried to shift the blame of the breakup of the country on to the Pakistan Army. The FIA inquiry focuses on who manages Khan’s X account in his absence and who authorized the controversial content. Raoof in his TV interview said that it was not the PTI’s official policy to enter into confrontation with any other institution, adding that he didn’t agree with that kind of approach.

“There should be a concerted policy in this connection and a concerted mechanism,” he said. He further said that the management of the party’s social media didn’t come under his domain, being the spokesperson of the party, and there should be a rational mechanism to upload any material on such platforms. “I can say with confidence that the (controversial) video that was uploaded on X was not seen by Khan,” the PTI information secretary said. I would discuss with the party chief that from where this is being done, who is giving such directives and from where messages are being given to disseminate such details, he said. “I would say again and again that this could not be in favour of the party to promote such a poisonous narrative,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Chairman PTI Gohar Ali Khan and Raoof appeared before the investigation officer (IO) of the FIA’s cybercrime wing to record their statement in response to the separate notices issued to them. After recording their statements about the controversial tweet, the officer also gave each leader a separate questionnaire. The official sources informed that both the PTI leaders during their appearance took a plea that they had nothing to do with the controversial tweet. However, Secretary-General PTI and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Omar Ayub Khan did not appear before the investigation officer and gave his response through the legal notice.

Omar through his counsel Advocate Babar Awan informed the FIA that he was not available to record his statement as he was busy in the pre-budget consultative process. He through the legal notice also sought a copy of the Hamoodur Rahman Commission Report in order to prepare the proper reply of the notice besides seeking a reasonable time to give his response. “Out client will also exercise his right to raise this defamatory issue propagated against him, in the parliament as well as will lodge cases in the courts of law,” reads the notice. On May 31, the CCRC had summoned three senior leaders of the PTI for questioning in connection with the inquiry about Khan’s controversial post on X over the 1971 debacle.