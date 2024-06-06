Punjab CM's discretionary funds enhanced by Rs2 billion

An increase of Rs2 billion in discretionary funds for Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has been approved.

According to sources, the Punjab government has granted approval to increase in the Punjab CM’s discretionary funds. The finance department has allotted the funds for new fiscal year budget.

Government sources disclosed that Rs5 billion in budget had been allotted for the Punjab CM’s discretionary funds. The chief minister can allot funds from discretionary funds to anyone.

Discretionary funds are development grants routed through politicians to their constituencies at the discretion of the prime minister or chief minister.

It is pertinent to note that during the tenure of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government in 2018, the cabinet took a decision to ban the use of all discretionary funds of president, prime minister and MNAs while calling it an insult to taxpayers.

The discretionary powers of all the ministers to grant funds also had been revoked during the PTI government.