Thursday, June 06, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Rs 1.6m released for cops medical expense

Our Staff Reporter
June 06, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -   Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has issued another Rs 1.6 million for medical expenses of police personnel, who got injured in the line of duty. According to details, Rs 500,000 have been given to constable Yasir Mahmood of Rawalpindi police for his medical expenses. Constable Muhammad Usman from Lahore Police has been granted Rs 300,000 for medical treatment. Similarly, Constable Ghazanfar Ali has been given Rs 300,000 for medical treatment. Driver Constable Amjad Ali from Faisalabad has received Rs 250,000 for his medical expenses, while Constable Talib Hussain from Pakpattan police has been given Rs 250,000 for medical treatment. These personnel sustained serious injuries during various incidents while performing their professional duties. The Compensation Award Committee, chaired by Additional IG Welfare and Finance Muhammad Riaz Nazir Gara, approved the release of these funds after scrutinising the cases.

Polio virus detected in four more environmental samples

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1717653238.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024