Thursday, June 06, 2024
Sahiwal, Faisalabad make it to Summer Games hockey final

Staff Reporter
June 06, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE    -   Sahiwal and Faisalabad division hockey teams stormed into the final of Summer Games Hockey Championship after winning their respective semifinal matches at National Hockey Stadium Pitch-2 here on Wednesday night. Director General Sports Punjab Pervez Iqbal was the chief guest on this occasion and congratulated Sahiwal and Faisalabad teams for booking a place in the title clash. In the first semifinal, Sahiwal Division defeated Gujranwala by 2-1. Rizwan and Faizan scored one goal each for Sahiwal while Shahzeb netted the only goal for Gujranwala team. In the second semifinal, Faisalabad division hockey team defeated Lahore by 2-0. Rana Danish struck both goals for Faisalabad team. 

Director Sports Yasmeen Akhtar, Divisional Sports Officer Lahore Rana Nadeem Anjum, Divisional Sports Officers Rauf Bajwa, Manzar Shah and Faisal Ameer, Deputy Director Ata-ul-Rehman and level three hockey coach Masood-ur-Rehman were also present on this occasion.

Staff Reporter

