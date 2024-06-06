Saudi team arrives in Pakistan for FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers

LAHORE - The Saudi Arabia football team arrived in Pakistan on Wednesday ahead of their FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match against Pakistan, scheduled to be played today (Thursday) at the Jinnah Stadium, Islamabad. The Saudi team was warmly welcomed by the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) officials as well as KSA Ambassador Nawaf Bin-Said Al-Malki at Islamabad International Airport.The visiting team cameon a chartered flight, accompanied by renowned manager Roberto Mancini and assistant coach Yaya Toure.

After Saudi Arabia, Pakistan football team will next face Tajikistan in their final group match in the second round of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers in Dushanbe, Tajikistan on June 11. Notably, PFF named a 24-member squad for the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers clash against Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.The national team will have the services of former Manchester United youngster and Grimsby Town attacking midfielder Otis Khan, who will lead the team’s attack that features Mckael Abdullah, Imran Kayani, Fareed Ullah, Shayek Dost and Adeel Younas.