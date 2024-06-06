SCCI president proposes joint budget preparation

Peshawar - Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) president Fuad Ishaq has suggested the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce, Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan, and economic wing of the military jointly prepare the fiscal budget.

Ishaq emphasized that the fiscal budget should reflect people’s aspirations and be aggressive and progressive. He called for tax reduction to a single digit by reviewing the current custom, sale, and income tax system. He demanded a public report of the IPPs presented in the Senate of Pakistan.

During an inland visit of the 35th Senior Management Course officers of National Institute of Management, Islamabad, at the chamber house, Ishaq stressed the constitutional rights of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on natural resources to flourish business, trade, and industry, and create employment opportunities.

He expressed concern over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa being put in the RLNG basket despite surplus gas production. He criticized equal electricity tariffs with major provinces despite producing low-cost and surplus hydropower.

Ishaq highlighted Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s significant oil production and called for the establishment of an oil refinery in the province. He lamented the closure of 400 to 600 industrial units due to the prevailing scenario.

He mentioned the decline in Pak-Afghan bilateral trade and widening gap between documented and undocumented trade due to inconsistent policies. Ishaq also expressed concern over commercial bank deposits surging against low lending ratios in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He called for benefits under the One Belt One Road Initiative of China and urged the army to take over PESCO and SNGPL due to their high line losses.