Seminar held on environmental protection

Our Staff Reporter
June 06, 2024
Mardan   -   To keep Pakistan’s climate clean, it is essential to stop pollution in our rivers, streams, and roads, and to prevent deforestation. A seminar on ‘Environmental Protection and Climate’ and a peace walk were organized at the PUETA Hall of Peshawar University. The event saw significant participation from the Additional Secretary of Relief, the Social Welfare Department of Peshawar, professors, lecturers, media representatives, and university students.

Chairman of SDF, Haji Jehanzeb Salik, and Prof. Dr. Taieb, Chairman of the Anthropology Department, addressed the seminar. They emphasized that pollution is silently eating away at our environment like termites. They highlighted the necessity of maintaining cleanliness and undertaking tree planting to preserve our environment.

The seminar underscored that stopping pollution in our rivers, streams, and roads, and preventing deforestation are essential to keep Pakistan’s climate clean. This will help in preventing diseases such as cholera, typhoid, and hepatitis. Shields were distributed to recognize outstanding contributions to environmental protection and climate action. Participants expressed their gratitude to the Salik Development Foundation and the Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund for this initiative.

