SHC summons DG Parks over entry fees in public parks case

June 06, 2024
KARACHI   -   The Sindh High Court has taken a firm stance on the issue of entry fees in public parks and sports grounds, summoning the Director-General (DG) Parks for a hearing. In a written order addressing the collection of entry fees, the court questioned the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) about the number of parks and sports fields under its jurisdiction. The court expressed dissatisfaction with the delay in implementing a directive from the DG Parks regarding the exemption of parking fees in KMC parks. Despite a previous order to provide an implementation report within 15 days, no action was taken even after six months.

Consequently, the Sindh High Court has called upon the DG Parks to appear for the next hearing, which has been adjourned until August 15.

