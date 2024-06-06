Sindh govt complains Centre delaying release of funds

Bilawal hopes PM Shehbaz will fulfil his promises regarding release of funds to Sindh. Says funding from federal govt is uncertain

karachi - Highlighting the difficult financial situation, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said on Wednesday that funding for projects in Sindh from the federal government was ‘uncertain’.

“[The] projects that should receive funds from the federal government are uncertain,” he said while addressing the PPP’s Sindh chapter parliamentary party on Wednesday.

The statement from Bilawal, whose party is an ally of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)-led government at the Centre, came amid Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur’s tirade against the Centre over the matter of arrears.

The PPP chief said he would make all-out efforts to ensure release of funds from the coalition government at the Centre — led by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

“We will try our best and I know that all such issues will be resolved before the budget,” he said hoping that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would fulfil his promises.

In the same presser, the PPP chief said that the entire country was extremely disappointed over the “politics of hatred” prevailing in Islamabad.

“The people of the country are very disappointed over polarised, hyper-partisan and politics of hatred prevailing in Islamabad,” he added.

The scion of Bhutto family laid emphasis on improving the governance and called for the ending the politics of “transfer and posting”.

Bilawal said the main purpose of politics should be to serve the people of the country and called upon the rulers to pay heed to the masses’ issues instead of engaging in politics.

In the same presser, Bilawal also complained of the “laziness” witnessed among the elected representatives in Sindh.

“[The Sindh] cabinet members should work day and night to meet the expectations of the people,” he said adding that all decisions regarding government policies and upcoming budget to be made after taking into account public opinion.

“We are receiving good reports about some reports, while reports about [some ministers] are not good,” he added.

He also told the party members that they did not win elections due to development schemes.