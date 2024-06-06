Solidarity & Brotherhood

Azad Jammu & Kashmir is protesting for Indian-Occupied Kashmir. With Modi set to be Prime Minister again, fears of oppression are rightly anticipated. His last term in power has left a dark trail for human freedom and rights in IoK. Elected for another term, he will continue from where he left off. Residents of AJK worry for their brothers in the Occupied Valley. To its credit, the Modi-led BJP abrogated the special status of IoK, closing the door for the plebiscite the Kashmiris have long awaited.

With the highest voter turnout in 35 years, many believe the Kashmiris chose to express their dissent through the political process. The election results tell a similar tale. Rejecting the two former Chief Ministers, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, the people of Kashmir instead placed their trust in activists like Engineer Rashid, who remains in detention. The voters from IoK voted for candidates who based their campaigns on a parliamentary struggle to restore Jammu & Kashmir’s special status. The rejection of the former CMs also reflects the political awareness among the general Kashmiri population, recognizing those who betrayed them by allowing the abrogation of Article 370.

AJK has also seen a wave of protest and unrest recently. People on both sides demand more autonomy. For Jammu & Kashmir, autonomy is only a half-realized dream if it doesn’t come in the shape of self-determination. The injustice of history must be repented.

With the BJP not winning a clear majority in India, the coalition will likely curb Modi’s abuse of power. This also means the Parliament will be more open to debate. Having chosen the right representatives, Kashmiris have their hopes resting on the days to come when their representatives plead their case and regain their autonomy.