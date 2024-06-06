Stolen iPhones worth Rs25m recovered

Gujar khan - Two suspects were apprehended by the Mandra police of Gujar Khan on Wednesday, as they successfully recovered stolen iPhones worth Rs. 25 million from the suspects’ possession. As per the statement of SHO Mandra, Inspector Yasir, Muhammad Umar Khalid and Zain Abrar were taken to the police station by custom officials. They had found four non-PTA iPhones in their vehicle. The suspects were subsequently released after being provided with a receipt. According to the SHO, following the departure of the two individuals from the police station, authorities were alerted to the possible existence of additional stolen mobile phones concealed beneath the rear seat of the vehicle.

According to Inspector Yasir, the police team successfully apprehended the suspects in the vicinity of Gulpera area on the GT Road. In a surprising turn of events, the police discovered a staggering collection of 59 different models of iPhones during their search of the car. The suspects, when questioned, admitted that these phones had been stolen from various locations, including Rawalpindi.

According to the SHO, the police have also seized car belonging to the suspects and are currently conducting further investigations. According to his statement, the recovered mobiles were estimated to be worth around Rs. 25 million. He also mentioned that a case had been filed against the suspects under sections 379 and 411 of the Pakistan penal Code (PPC).

Meanwhile, the Domeli police of district Jhelum made significant progress by apprehending five suspects, including two women, who were wanted in a theft case. As per the statement of District Police Officer (DPO) Jhelum, Nasir Mahmood Bajwa, the Domeli police have successfully retrieved a significant amount of 10 tola gold jewelry valued at Rs. 2.5 million, along with a sum of Rs. 225,000 in cash. According to his statement, the individuals involved in the incident have been identified as Muhammad Taqi, Nisar Ahmed, Muhammad Aleem, Fakhra Bibi, and Naziran Bibi. DPO Bajwa emphasized that a comprehensive operation targeting criminals was currently in progress in the district, with a firm commitment to take strict action against those involved.