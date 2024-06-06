Strengthening SCO’s Outreach

The Astana Foreign Ministers Council Summit, held on May 21, 2024, under the SCO’s umbrella, demonstrated the “Shanghai Spirit.” This summit, held in Astana, signed 22 resolutions covering important topics like economic cooperation, cultural exchange, and regional security, laying the groundwork for the next Astana Summit in July 2024.

Kazakhstan, for its geographic location, has the potential to link European and Asian markets, supporting efforts like the Eurasian Economic Union in Moscow and the Belt and Road Initiative in Beijing. In July 2023, Kazakhstan reached a pivotal point in its foreign policy when it was elected president of the SCO. Kazakhstan is promoting economic cooperation through cooperative investment initiatives, technology transfer, and trade facilitation. For example, it facilitated the creation of a cross-border logistics center, improving trade connections. Kazakhstan is a key transit center along the historic Silk Road, facilitating trade between Europe and Asia through hubs like the Khorgos Gateway.

During this summit, SCO’s Secretary General Zhang Ming stated that Belarus would become the organization’s tenth member on July 4. This summit, notable for its timing and high-profile attendance, represented an expansion of the organization’s institutional framework, completing the formal admission process for Belarus. In the presence of Belarus’ Foreign Minister Sergei Aleinik, special attention was given to SCO enlargement. This milestone not only manifests the theoretical framework of Liberal Institutionalism and Interdependence in the 21st Century but also strengthens multilateralism and proposals Belarus suggested as an observer. Since 2010, Belarus’ economic relations with SCO members have more than doubled, enhancing the Eurasian region’s interconnectedness. Belarus’s membership is seen as both a geopolitical counterbalance to Western dominance and an economic advantage, providing an alternate forum amid Western sanctions.

A distinguished group of foreign delegates from member states attended the summit, led by Kazakhstan’s Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu. They highlighted the SCO’s important roles and achievements, agreeing to combat terrorism, separatism, and extremism to preserve regional peace and stability. They also examined the impacts of climate change, the situation in Afghanistan, and cyber security issues. The session ended with 22 ratified agreements, including the planning of the next summit in Astana on July 4 and cooperative steps to ensure drinking water security, waste management, and the progress of energy projects until 2030. These agreements show a holistic approach to addressing the region’s short- and long-term problems.

Pakistan significantly influenced the topics discussed and decisions made at the Astana Summit. Twenty-two resolutions on multilateral cooperation across several sectors were signed during the conference, attended by Pakistan’s Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar. Pakistan’s engagement aligns with its strategy of strengthening historical and cultural bonds with regional nations, fostering economic collaboration, and establishing itself as a regional hub for commerce and transit. Participating in the summit is consistent with Pakistan’s philosophy of peaceful neighbourhoods and its dedication to regional connectivity, collaboration, and economic development. Dar highlighted Pakistan’s strategic location as vital for trade and transportation among SCO members, emphasizing the CPEC’s role in enhancing regional interconnectivity and economic integration.

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi suggested that SCO members engage with the international community to address security concerns using the Global Security Initiative as a framework. He stressed the SCO’s potential impact on global security governance and advocated for a proactive approach to resolving root causes of conflict. He highlighted the SCO’s role in promoting world peace through collective action.

China’s Global Security Initiative promotes a shared, comprehensive, cooperative, and sustainable vision of security. It supports respecting territorial integrity and sovereignty, settling disagreements amicably, and addressing security issues cooperatively. Adhering to these principles, the SCO can demonstrate the effectiveness of collective action in facing global challenges, contributing to a more secure and peaceful world. Belarus’s accession to the SCO evidences the organization’s expanding power and its contribution to regional stability and growth.

Zaman Bajwa

The Writer is Executive Director of Islamabad Think Tank YFK and a freelance contributor. He tweets @zamanbajwaa.