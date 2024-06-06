The epidemic of loose milk – A national crisis 

Milk, often considered nature's perfect food, is becoming a major health hazard in Pakistan due to widespread contamination and adulteration in Loose Milk supply chain system. With 90% of the population consuming loose milk from gawalas and home delivery systems, the nation's health is at significant risk. In contrast, developed countries ensure 100% availability of safe, packaged milk.

Recent nationwide studies reveal that 90% of loose milk in Pakistan fails to meet Pakistan’s food safety standards. Despite the announcement of ban on sale of loose milk by the government of Punjab by Dec 2022, no substantial action has been taken yet, leaving the population vulnerable.

The Dangers of Loose Milk

Scientific tests and global experiences highlight the dangers of loose milk:

Adulteration and Contamination: Loose milk is often diluted with contaminated water and exposed to harmful bacteria.

Lack of Hygiene: Buffalo and cow farms typically lack proper hygiene standards, with unclean containers and unsanitary handling practices.

Nutritional Deficiency: Loose milk fails to provide essential nutrition, particularly for children, the elderly, and pregnant women, due to adulteration and bacterial contamination.

Chemical Additives: Chemicals are frequently added to increase thickness and foam, posing additional health risks.

Aflatoxins: This harmful fungus, often present in substandard animal feed, can cause liver cancer and cannot be eliminated through traditional boiling methods.

The Case for Packaged Milk

Packaged milk offers a safer alternative with multiple benefits:

Clean and Safe: Free from bacterial and other contaminations, packaged milk is Ultra High Temperature (UHT) treated.

Strict Quality Control: Packaged milk companies perform up to 35 quality control tests to ensure safety and hygiene.

Aflatoxin-Free: Packaged milk is free from aflatoxins, as stringent controls prevent contamination from substandard fodder.

Maintained Cold Chain: From milking to packaging, the cold chain is maintained to ensure freshness of milk.

Globally Accepted Standards: Pasteurization or Ultra High Temperature (UHT) processing and packaging safeguard milk's quality without preservatives, following internationally approved methods.

Transitioning to packaged milk is crucial for safeguarding public health. Government authorities must take immediate action to enforce the ban on loose milk and promote the adoption of packaged milk, aligning with global standards and ensuring a healthier future for Pakistan.