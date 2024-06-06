The Impacts of Gas Shortages

Pakistan holds significant importance due to its geostrategic location in South Asia and its diverse resources. Natural gas, an essential resource, has contributed substantially to the Pakistani economy. Despite having large deposits of natural gas in Sui (Balochistan) and other regions, authorities have been unable to provide sufficient natural gas to meet the needs of Pakistan’s inhabitants.

Initially, the inhabitants faced issues with the shortage of natural gas. Now, they are being forced to pay substantial charges for gas that is either not available or supplied at very low pressure. The shortage and high charges of gas place an extra financial burden on our community. It has come to my attention, as well as the attention of many others, that the availability of gas has become more limited while the prices continue to soar to unmatched levels. These shortages and rising charges of gas have placed a heavy burden on individual families, particularly those who depend on gas for essential needs such as cooking and heating. The impact of these challenges is felt acutely by low-income households and the elderly.

On the other hand, the shortage or high prices of gas have larger impacts on Pakistan’s economy. Many industrial units rely on natural gas, and due to the shortage or high prices, many are nearing closure or have already closed, affecting the unemployment rate and the economy. On a smaller scale, due to the gas shortage, every family is bound to use gas cylinders, which have harmful effects, especially for children. In many cases, cylinders burst due to carelessness, causing injuries and deaths.

In short, the use of gas cylinders has claimed many lives in Pakistan. I urge the relevant authorities to take immediate action to address the gas shortage and low-pressure gas. Authorities need to install new pipelines where required and repair those causing leakage, which affects gas pressure. It’s also essential to find new reservoirs of natural gas to compensate for the shortage. Secondly, authorities should provide some free units of natural gas to lower-middle-class families and those living below the poverty line.

KASHAF ASHRAF,

Tando Adam.