Two children killed, two injured in road accident

MIRPURKHAS - Two children were killed and two other injured in a traffic accident due to overspeed in Mirpurkhas on Wednesday. According to Police, a speeding dumper collided with a motorcycle near Sabzi Mandi on the Mithi-Mirpurkhas main road, killing eight-year-old Hania and five-year-old Rehan on the spot.

Three-year-old Ayesha and another child were seriously injured, police said. The police have arrested the dumper drivers, Ghulam Mohammad Pathan and Mohammad Tahir Pathan who were trying to escape from the scene. The dumper has been taken into custody and an investigation is underway. Police arrest drug peddler, recover mainpuri in Hyderabad Police in its continued drive against narcotics and criminals on Wednesday arrested a mainpuri supplier and recovered mainpuri. SHO Bhitai Nagar Police Station Muhammad Aslam Baro along with his staff acting on a tip-off arrested a mainpuri supplier Arsalan Memon and recovered 500 packets of mainpuri from his possession. Police have registered a case against accused under gutka and mainpuri act.