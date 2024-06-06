Two extortionists of Lyari gang arrested

KARACHI - Two suspects involved in firing at traders’ shops and demanding extortion at the direction of Wasiullah Lakho were arrested. SSP City Arif Aziz told that the suspects arrived at a general store with the intention of demanding extortion and intimidating the area through aerial firing. As the suspects were fleeing after the shooting, a Kharadar police patrol team apprehended them red-handed. The suspects have been identified as Rizwan and Kabir. Rizwan is the brother of Salman Pathan, who serves as Wasiullah Lakho’s frontman and is wanted by the police for numerous serious offenses including murder, attempted murder, extortion, and robbery. Police recovered two pistols, ammunition, and a motorcycle from the suspects. Cases have been registered against the suspects, and they have been handed over to the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) for further legal action.