Friday, June 07, 2024
UAE envoy calls on Nawaz Sharif, CM Maryam

11:58 PM | June 06, 2024
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Ambassador to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Al Zaabi on Thursday called on Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and PML-N President Nawaz Sharif.

Both Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz lauded the UAE government over its announcement of investment in Pakistan.

They thanked the UAE envoy over the announcement of $10 billion investment in Pakistan.

The bilateral relations and cooperation in the fields of agricultural research, technology and trade were discussed in the meeting.

“We have relations of mutual respect and trust with the UAE,” said Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz.

A wide range of issues including the food security, livestock and dairy development, textile and pharmaceutical industry came under discussion during the meeting.

“Pakistan and UAE have brotherly relations,” said PML-N President Nawaz Sharif.
 

