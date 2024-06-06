Thursday, June 06, 2024
Value of Books

June 06, 2024
Newspaper, Opinions, Letters

It is unequivocal and undeniable that those who understand the true value of books spend most of their time reading or writing. They even disregard the dreadful and horrendous life of prison. A glaring example is Nelson Mandela, who, despite spending twenty-seven years in prison, wrote twenty books, including his famous “A Long Walk to Freedom.”

No one can deny that reading a book reduces stress, enhances knowledge, and boosts creativity. It is true to say that a book is the real companion of an individual.

The value of books can be gauged from the actions of famous personalities. Recently, in a TV show, a host asked an actor about not attending every award show. The actor calmly replied that he spent that time reading books.

Unfortunately, in Pakistan, a country with 71.70 million social media users, people spend more time on social media than completing their academic syllabus, let alone reading general books. According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey, 75% of people claim not to read general books, while only 9% are avid readers.

To promote the benefits of reading, seminars should be held in every city, and book fairs must be organized in every school, college, and university. A variety of useful books should be displayed to encourage students to read multiple books instead of wasting time on Facebook, YouTube, or games.

MUSADDIQUE PIRZADA,

Nawab Shah.

