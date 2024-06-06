It is unequivocal and undeniable that those who understand the true value of books spend most of their time reading or writing. They even disregard the dreadful and horrendous life of prison. A glaring example is Nelson Mandela, who, despite spending twenty-seven years in prison, wrote twenty books, including his famous “A Long Walk to Freedom.”

No one can deny that reading a book reduces stress, enhances knowledge, and boosts creativity. It is true to say that a book is the real companion of an individual.

The value of books can be gauged from the actions of famous personalities. Recently, in a TV show, a host asked an actor about not attending every award show. The actor calmly replied that he spent that time reading books.

Unfortunately, in Pakistan, a country with 71.70 million social media users, people spend more time on social media than completing their academic syllabus, let alone reading general books. According to a Gilani Research Foundation Survey, 75% of people claim not to read general books, while only 9% are avid readers.

To promote the benefits of reading, seminars should be held in every city, and book fairs must be organized in every school, college, and university. A variety of useful books should be displayed to encourage students to read multiple books instead of wasting time on Facebook, YouTube, or games.

MUSADDIQUE PIRZADA,

Nawab Shah.