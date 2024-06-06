Thursday, June 06, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

World Environment day observed in Larkana

APP
June 06, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

LARKANA     -   World Environment Day was observed in Larkana on Wednesday and a ceremony was organised at the Municipal Corporation Office in this regard. Mayor Anwar Ali Luhar, Vice Chancellor Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Medical University Professor Nusrat Shah and 1122 Service Incharge Iftikhar Ahmed.  Municipal Commissioner Javed Abbasi, Chairman Union council Munir Ahmed Soomro along with Municipal Corporation, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Medical University students and officers of 1122 Service participated in the event.   Addressing the event, Mayor Larkana Anwar Ali Luhar said, “to avoid environmental pollution, we all have to plant trees so that we can get rid of the high-temperature and heat in the future”.  Vice-Chancellor Professor Nusrat Shah said that this work is not possible for any one institution or individual, for that every citizen has to play his role to make Larkana a city of gardens.  

Police nab 11 drug peddlers, 8 proclaimed offenders

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1717558380.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024