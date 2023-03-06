LAHORE - The Punjab University awarded 10 PhD degrees to scholars in various disciplines. A spokesperson for the university told the media here on Sunday that Zulfiqar Ali, son of Muhammad Yar, was awarded the PhD degree in the subject of Administrative Sciences (Management); Amber Tariq Butt, daughter of Tariq Butt in the subject of International Relations; Tahira Batool, daughter of Haji Nazir Ahmad, in the subject of Biochemistry; Sana Haroon, daughter of Muhammad Haroon Qadir, in the subject of Communication Studies; Aamir Nadeem, son of Malik Muhammad Nawaz, in the subject of Metallurgy & Materials Engineering; Sana Shakoor, daughter of Abdul Shakoor, in the subject of Molecular Biology; Shazia Ghafoor, daughter of Abdul Ghafoor Chaudhry, in the subject of Zoology; Muhammad Faisal Majeed, son of Resham Khan, in the subject of Sociology; Zaheer Ahmad, son of Nazir Ahmad, in the subject of Information Management.
Share:
Staff Reporter
March 06, 2023
Share: