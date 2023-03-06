Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab University awarded 10 PhD degrees to scholars in various dis­ciplines. A spokesperson for the university told the media here on Sunday that Zulfiqar Ali, son of Muham­mad Yar, was awarded the PhD degree in the subject of Administrative Sciences (Management); Amber Tariq Butt, daughter of Tariq Butt in the subject of International Relations; Ta­hira Batool, daughter of Haji Nazir Ahmad, in the subject of Biochemistry; Sana Ha­roon, daughter of Muham­mad Haroon Qadir, in the subject of Communication Studies; Aamir Nadeem, son of Malik Muhammad Nawaz, in the subject of Metallurgy & Materials Engineering; Sana Shakoor, daughter of Abdul Shakoor, in the sub­ject of Molecular Biology; Shazia Ghafoor, daughter of Abdul Ghafoor Chaudhry, in the subject of Zoology; Mu­hammad Faisal Majeed, son of Resham Khan, in the sub­ject of Sociology; Zaheer Ah­mad, son of Nazir Ahmad, in the subject of Information Management.