LAHORE - The Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) organized the 10th Amtul Raqeeb Awards ceremony to recognize the contribution of female community leaders in their self and community economic development in connection with International Women’s Day 2023. The awards were conferred upon seven recipients, who availed PPAF supported initiatives for their self-advancement and becoming an inspiration for the overall socio-economic development in their respective areas the other day. The PPAF Amtul Raqeeb Awards which is an annual event of the PPAF is a token of honour and recognition of the resilient and hardworking women from PPAF’s programme areas. These exceptional women have exhibited a great deal courage and worked tirelessly for the wellbeing of their families and local communities. Despite facing various adversities including female specific mobility-related challenges in far-flung areas, these community leaders emerged as a role model for other women and girls in their localities. Hailing from different regions of the country, Hadeeqa Babar Masih from Muslim Bagh, Balochistan, Samavia Asif from Toba Tek Singh, Punjab, Amna Bibi from Mianwali, Punjab, Mahjabeen from Bahawalpur, Punjab, Almas Haider, from Karachi, Sindh, Farzana Memon, from Matiari, Sindh, and Amna Bibi Dera Ismael Khan.
March 06, 2023
