LAHORE - The Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) or­ganized the 10th Amtul Raqeeb Awards ceremony to recognize the contribution of female commu­nity leaders in their self and community econom­ic development in connection with International Women’s Day 2023. The awards were conferred upon seven recipients, who availed PPAF sup­ported initiatives for their self-advancement and becoming an inspiration for the overall socio-eco­nomic development in their respective areas the other day. The PPAF Amtul Raqeeb Awards which is an annual event of the PPAF is a token of honour and recognition of the resilient and hardworking women from PPAF’s programme areas. These exceptional women have exhibited a great deal courage and worked tirelessly for the wellbeing of their families and local communities. Despite facing various adversities including female spe­cific mobility-related challenges in far-flung areas, these community leaders emerged as a role model for other women and girls in their localities. Hail­ing from different regions of the country, Hade­eqa Babar Masih from Muslim Bagh, Balochistan, Samavia Asif from Toba Tek Singh, Punjab, Amna Bibi from Mianwali, Punjab, Mahjabeen from Ba­hawalpur, Punjab, Almas Haider, from Karachi, Sindh, Farzana Memon, from Matiari, Sindh, and Amna Bibi Dera Ismael Khan.