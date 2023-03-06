Share:

FAISALABAD - Price control magistrates have imposed a total fine of Rs.110,000/- on 31 shop­keepers on charge of profiteering in addition to sealing 3 shops on sheer violation of price control act in differ­ent parts of Faisalabad during past 12 hours. A spokesman of local administra­tion said here on Sunday that the magis­trates checked various shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found 31 shopkeepers involved in over­charging and profiteering.