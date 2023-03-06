Share:

KARACHI - As many as 83 Afghan prisoners were freed from Karachi’s Malir Jail and handed over to the Special Branch on Sun-day. Jail officials said that all of them, who had been stay-ing in the country illegally, were taken into custody from different areas of the city over violation of the Resident Act. They further said they would be taken to Chaman crossing on Pak-Afghan border where they would be handed over to Afghan officials. The officials said those Afghans who were set free also shouted ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ after coming out of the prison.