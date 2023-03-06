Share:

LAHORE - The Spring Festival is being celebrated in every nook, corner of the provincial capital for the first time under the supervision of Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa. Additional Secretary Information & Culture Nazia Jabeen inaugurated the Spring Festival celebrations here on Sunday. She said that the sweet smell of our earth, green fields and flowing rivers is a real blessing and gift of nature. She added that enjoying from the colours of nature is a matter of great contentment and felicity for the humanity.