LAHORE-PAF’s Ahmed Baig won the title in the 1st edition of the Rumanza Open Golf Championship backed by DHA Multan that came to a successful conclusion at the Rumanza Golf Course, Multan.

Ahmed’s scores for the four rounds were 70, 67, 70 and 73 and a championship total of 280, eight under par. Other notable performers were Muhammad Minhaj Maqsood of Rawalpindi Golf Club, Muhammad Shahzad of Lahore Garrison and Muhammad Munir of Rawalpindi. Minhaj finished as runner-up with distinction oriented score of 287, one under par.

M Munir and M Shahzad were bracketed at the third position with a total aggregate of 289, one over par. M Naeem (Peshawar) attained the 5th position, M Ashfaq (Airmen) sixth, Shahid Javed Khan (Gymkhana) seventh, Ashiq Hussain (Multan) eighth, Syed Raza Ali (Rumanza) ninth and Abdul Zahoor (Multan) 10th position.

Race for honors in amateur category was won by Salman Jehangir (Lahore Gymkhana) with a score of 296. Second position went to Qasim Ali Khan, also of Gymkhana with a score of 303 followed by Hussain Hamid (Royal Palm), his score being 310. At a score of 311 were Saad Habib (Rumanza) and Umair Saleem (Garrison Greens). Senior amateur section performer was Umair Butt and veterans’ section youthful one was Tariq Habib Malik, who came up with a champion like performance.

Winning senior professional was Pervaiz Khan of Airmen Golf Club. At the concluding ceremony, the prizes were distributed to the performers by PGF President Lt Gen Qazi Muhammad Ikram (R), along with Brig Fayyaz Sial, Secretary Rumanza Golf Club, Col Habib Malik, Project Secretary DHA, participating golfers and families.