Share:

LAHORE - Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar on Sunday said that in order to protect the life and property of the people and to maintain the conti­nuity of law and order, the areas of Katcha would be completely cleared of criminal elements, or­ganised gangs and hardened criminals. He di­rected to accelerate targeted and combing op­erations against professional criminals gangs. IG Punjab directed that justice should be ensured at the police station level and all possible practi­cal measures have been taken for welfare of the police personnel, he added.

59 CHILDREN OF DECEASED POLICEMEN APPOINTED AS CONSTABLES

On the instructions of Inspector General Po­lice Punjab, Dr Usman Anwar, Lahore police has issued a family claim to the children of 59 de­ceased employees and they have been recruited as a constable in the department