LAHORE - Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar on Sunday said that in order to protect the life and property of the people and to maintain the continuity of law and order, the areas of Katcha would be completely cleared of criminal elements, organised gangs and hardened criminals. He directed to accelerate targeted and combing operations against professional criminals gangs. IG Punjab directed that justice should be ensured at the police station level and all possible practical measures have been taken for welfare of the police personnel, he added.
59 CHILDREN OF DECEASED POLICEMEN APPOINTED AS CONSTABLES
On the instructions of Inspector General Police Punjab, Dr Usman Anwar, Lahore police has issued a family claim to the children of 59 deceased employees and they have been recruited as a constable in the department