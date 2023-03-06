Share:

LAHORE - Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar on Sunday said that in order to protect the life and property of the people and to maintain the continuity of law and order, the areas of Katcha would be completely cleared of criminal elements, organised gangs and hardened criminals.

He directed to accelerate targeted and combing operations against professional criminal gangs.

The IGP directed that justice should be ensured at the police station level and all possible practical measures have been taken for welfare of the police personnel.

He expressed these views during his visits to Katcha Bhong area of Raheem Yar Khan and Rajanpur while talking to police officers in Rahim Yar Khan.

Addressing a meeting along with Addl IG South Punjab Maqsood-ul-Hassan at DPO Office Raheem Yar Khan, he said that the police force was using all its strength, resources and abilities to protect the lives and property of the people.

He said that in order to maintain continuity of law and order established with immense hard work and dedication, combing and targeted operations were being speeded up for full fledged elimination of organised criminal gangs from Katcha area so that permanent peace in these areas can be materialised into a reality. Prior to it, RPO Bahawalpur Rai Babar Saeed and DPO Raheem Yar Khan Rizwan Umar Gondal gave a detailed briefing on situation of Katcha area.

Additional IG South Punjab Maqsood- ul-Hasan along with Additional IG CTD Waseem Siyal, Additional IG Special Branch Zulfiqar Hameed, DIG Operations Waqas Nazir, DIG IT Ahsan Younis, DIG Research and Development Zeeshan Asghar, RPO Bahawalpur Rai Babar Saeed, RPO Dera Ghazi Khan Sajjad Hasan, DPO Rahim Yar Khan Rizwan Umar Gondal and DPO Rajanpur Mehr Nasir Ali Siyal and other officers also participated in the meeting.

Meanwhile, Dr Usman Anwar held a meeting with the SDPOs and SHOs of Rahim Yar Khan and asked them to ensure provision of merit, justice and all possible facilities to the public, timely registration of cases and focus on merit at police station level.

IG Punjab Police Dr Usman Anwar encouraged the police officers and SHOs who performed outstandingly in Katcha with awards.

59 children of deceased policemen appointed as constables

On the instructions of Inspector General Police Punjab, Dr Usman Anwar, Lahore police have issued a family claim to the children of 59 deceased employees and they have been recruited as a constable in the department. According to the police, the IG Punjab invited the children and families of 59 employees to the Central Police Office and gave appointment letters during the meeting. A lady constable was also included among the young constables recruited on family claim.

The IG Punjab congratulated all the young constables for becoming a part of force and directed them to perform their duties conscientiously.

Dr Usman Anwar said that Punjab police was like a family so it was his my responsibility to take care of all members of the family. The IGP said that all the young constables who have been a part of the police force should follow the footsteps of their father and spare no effort in serving and protecting the citizens.

Addressing the constables, Dr Usman Anwar said that protection of life and property of the citizens was our first priority, so all the young constables should pledge to carry out this responsibility honestly.

The IG Punjab said that measures were being taken on a priority basis for the best welfare and capacity building of constables.

In this regard, MoUs have been signed with several schools and colleges for providing higher education to the children of the employees who passed away during service. Dr. Usman Anwar ordered the constables to perform their duties with high morale.