LAHORE-Pakistan Army players won both men’s and women’s titles in the Combaxx-Roshan Khan National Team Squash Championship that concluded at Pakistan Navy Roshan Khan Jahangir Khan Squash Complex, Karachi.

Wapda players emerged as ultimate runners-up in men while the third position went to KP and fourth Punjab, fifth Balochistan, sixth Navy and seventh Sindh. Meanwhile in women event, Wapda were runners-up, Sindh secured fourth, Punjab fifth, Navy sixth and Balochistan seventh.

In men’s final, Army beat Wapda 2-1. Farhan Mehboob lost to Army’s Hamza Khan, Wapda’s Nasir Iqbal beat Sadam Ul Haq and Noor Zaman lost to Army’s Ashab Irfan. In women’s final, Army thumped Wapda 2-0. Sammar Anjum lost to Army’s Sana Bahadur while Noor Ul Ain lost to Army’s Marium Malik.

Squash Legend Jahangir Khan was the chief guest at the concluding ceremony and gave away trophies prizes to the winners and participants. Omar Saeed, CEO Combaxx Sports, Adnan Asad, President SSA, Lt Cdr Ramatullah, POA Media Advisor Asif Azeem, Zubair Macha, referee Naveed Alam, Tahir Jameel Khanzada and others were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Jahangir Khan lauded the zeal shown by players during the entire event and advised them to focus on their game and sheer talent so that they can excel as world class players to regain lost glories in squash for the country.