QUETTA   -    Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo expressed his de­light and satisfaction on the success­ful organization of Sibi’s historic fair which concluded here on Sunday. He also congratulated to the people of Sibi, other areas and related institu­tions for making a Sibi Mela success, saying farmers and other people played an important role in the suc­cess of the fair through their full par­ticipation. He also thanked the secu­rity forces for making hard work day and night to organize the fair in a peaceful environment. The CM paid tribute to Pakistan Army, police, Lev­ies Force and district administra­tion for providing foolproof securi­ty during the Sibi Mela, saying that the security institutions once again demonstrated their capabilities. He congratulated commissioner Sibi, DIG Sibi, Deputy Commissioner Sibi, including all the security per­sonnel. During the fair, there was exemplary coordination between the people and the security agen­cies. “The strengthening of people’s trust in the security institutions is an important step towards the es­tablishment of lasting peace,” the CM said. He said that as a nation they would all together defeat the enemy’s ambitions as the peace and prosperity of the province was our first goal.

