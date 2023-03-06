Share:

KARACHI-A citizen gunned down a suspected robber and wounded his accomplice after they shot at and wounded his brother in Orangi Town, police said.

They said that the armed robbers fired at Faraz Ahmed when he put up resistance to their robbery attempt outside his home in Sector 11 ½.

As the robbers were fleeing, Faraz’s brother Adnan came out of his home and fired at them. As a result, one unknown robber was killed and his accomplice suffered a bullet wound but managed to escape.

The police said that the body was shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for a post-mortem examination.