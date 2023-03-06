Share:

LAHORE - Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in a traffic accident near Lower Mall in Lahore. The chief minister ordered to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured and expressed his heartfelt sympathy with the bereaved families. Naqvi sought a report from the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore and ordered to ascertain those responsible for the accident. The CM directed that those found responsible for committing the negligence and the fault resulting in the loss of precious human lives should be brought in the court of law.