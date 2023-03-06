Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah felicitated the newly-elected body of the Karachi Union of Journalists (KUJ-Dastoor) here on Sunday. He hoped that the newly elected body would continue its efforts for democracy and freedom of expression. The CM said that the elections were a reflection of the democratic thinking of the journalists. Murad Ali Shah hoped that the elected body would play its full role in resolving the issues of journal-ists.