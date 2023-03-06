Share:

LAHORE - Commissioner Lahore Division Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Sunday vis­ited the National Hockey Stadium to review the preparations of seven-day Jashan-e-Baharan musical show, starting from Sunday, March 5. Deputy Commis­sioner Rafia Haider also accompanied him during the visit. Both the officers reviewed the preparations for the musical show and sitting capacity for citizens. The commissioner said that eminent singers of the country would perform in seven-day musical show ev­ery evening. Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Sahir Ali Bagga, Bilal Saeed, Aima Khan and other singers would present their musical skills for public en­tertainment.