Reports have revealed that the Afghan Taliban pitched a resettlement plan for the banned TTP to Pakistan during the recent visit of a high-powered Pakistani delegation led by Defence Minister Khawaja Asif. Nothing of the sort was reported in the briefings following the visit, and it has not been confirmed by officials in Islamabad that something of the sort is indeed being discussed between the two sides.

During the recent visit, the emphasis was on conveying a clear message to the Afghan Taliban that Pakistan would no longer seek talks with the TTP since the group used earlier peace efforts to regroup and target Pakistan. Reports suggest that sensing Islamabad’s position, the Afghan Taliban proposed a new plan that envisaged disarming the TTP and relocating their members from the border areas. However, unlike previous plans, the TTP members will be resettled inside Afghanistan. There is a catch though, Kabul is asking Pakistan to bear the cost of the plan.

While this is an interesting proposition, executing and verifying such a plan would be a serious challenge. Currently, there are between eight to 12 thousand TTP militants in Afghanistan, and the number goes up to 30,000 if their family members are included. It is also important to remember that following the Afghan Taliban takeover in August 2021, the PTI government initiated talks with the TTP and allowed hundreds of TTP militants to resettle in Pakistan. That was a disastrous move to say the least as it allowed the TTP to regroup and target the Pakistani security forces.

Even if something of this sort is pursued, how will the Afghan Taliban guarantee that there will be no resurgence of militants and cross-border activity as has been witnessed in the past. There is irrefutable evidence that the TTP leadership and their fighters were living in Afghanistan with Kabul’s facilitation. Given how the Afghan Taliban has not fulfilled its commitments to Pakistan despite all the aid and support, what is to say that Kabul will be able to deliver this time around? There can be no compromise on matters of national security and the time for offering concessions to the TTP is over.